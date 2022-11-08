Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW) — A man wanted in an Oct. 26 shooting death in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood has been apprehended.

Authorities issued an aggravated murder warrant for Devonte Finley, 29, two days after he was accused of killing 22-year-old Keith Jackson at a home along East 149th Street in Cleveland.

Officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked Finley to Greenville, South Carolina, but “narrowly missed” him at a family home there on Monday, according to a news release from U.S. Marshals. Investigators learned he was likely headed back to Cleveland.

Task force officers on Tuesday morning worked with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to locate Finley’s vehicle near Cambridge, Guernsey County, in southeastern Ohio. Finley fled a traffic stop, heading north along Interstate 77. After troopers disabled his vehicle, he fled on foot, but was caught along the highway median.

“The Troopers for Ohio State Highway Patrol are second to none when it comes to police work, their road units and Special Response Teams are true professionals,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott is quoted in a news release. “The men and women of the Ohio State Highway Patrol kept a murderer from getting back into the city of Cleveland.”

Finley is expected to be held in custody near Cambridge until he can be extradited back to Cleveland, according to the release. He does not have an active court case in Cuyahoga County, records show.