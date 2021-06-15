Man, woman sought by deputies after stealing diapers from Dollar General in Harrison Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of theft at a Family Dollar in Harrison Township.

Deputies said that a man and a woman fled with a box of Huggies and a box of Pampers without paying June 10.

When the suspects entered the business on North Dixie Drive, the woman went down the hygiene aisle and the man “was out of sight,” according to deputies. Employees then saw the suspects walking towards the front door and the man was carrying two large boxes of diapers.

The employee attempted to stop them as they fled, but failed to do so.

The sheriff’s office describes the first suspect as a Black male, approximately 5’8″ and 170lbs. He was wearing a black hoody and black sweat pants at the time of the theft. The second suspect is described as a Black woman, approximately 5’6″ and 200lbs. She was wearing a yellow tank top and camo head piece.

Both suspects left the scene in a blue Chevy Venture.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. O’Connell at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 937-890-3430.