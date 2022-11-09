Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021.

According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks.

Court documents state that Crawmer entered the banks wearing a face mask and carrying a handgun in his pocket. He would walk up to the teller and demand cash while placing the gun in front of the teller.

Crawmer pointed the gun at the teller, and during at least two of the robberies, racked the slide to show them the gun was real and loaded.

On July 1, 2021, Crawmer stole $3,350 from People Savings Bank in Urbana, the documents said. On Aug. 7, 2021, he stole more than $3,000 from Richwood Bank in Springfield and on Aug. 17, 2021, the defendant stole approximately $1,300 from Civista Bank in West Liberty.

He was arrested in October of 2021. A year later, he pleaded guilty to armed robbery in July of 2022.

Crawmer was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to spend 15 years in prison.