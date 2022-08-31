Berry has had an outstanding murder warrant since September 2021. (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers needs community help to find a man who has had a murder warrant since last year but has yet to be arrested.

Police say that Brandonlee Berry was identified as the suspect in the August 2021 death of Charles Jones Jr., 28, in north Columbus.

On Aug. 1, 2021, Jones’ body was found by police near a wrecked vehicle just before 10:45 a.m. in the 6800 block of Cleveland Avenue.

The cause of Jones’s death has yet to be determined as police investigated this as a homicide.

Berry was identified as the suspect on Sep. 24, 2021, and has an arrest warrant for the murder of Jones. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Brandonlee Berry (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Berry

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.