Man wanted in connection with shootings arrested in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted in connection with two separate shootings has been arrested.

Dayton Police said Thursday Shaquille Shackleford, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Dayton, a shooting in Moraine, and the assault of a woman in Dayton, was arrested Wednesday evening.

According to Dayton police, U.S. Marshals learned Shackleford was at a house on Fairview Avenue. Members of the U.S. Marshals SOFAST Task Force and officers from Dayton Police went to the home around 6:30 pm Wednesday. Surrounding streets were closed for about an hour while authorities worked with family members. Shackleford surrendered peacefully, according to police.

Shackleford is now in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.