DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted in connection with two separate shootings has been arrested.
Dayton Police said Thursday Shaquille Shackleford, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Dayton, a shooting in Moraine, and the assault of a woman in Dayton, was arrested Wednesday evening.
According to Dayton police, U.S. Marshals learned Shackleford was at a house on Fairview Avenue. Members of the U.S. Marshals SOFAST Task Force and officers from Dayton Police went to the home around 6:30 pm Wednesday. Surrounding streets were closed for about an hour while authorities worked with family members. Shackleford surrendered peacefully, according to police.
Shackleford is now in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 10 last-minute Father’s Day ideas for 2020
- Man wanted in connection with shootings arrested in Dayton
- Get ready for beautiful sunsets: Saharan dust heading to US by next week
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine news conference set for 2pm
- Court ruling allows spouse’s mental records revealed in custody, support cases