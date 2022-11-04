Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted for murder is in custody in Northeast Ohio.

According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF), Taben Armstead, 20, was wanted for the murder of David N. Hughson IV.

Armstead is charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault along with firearm specifications and more.

Hughson was shot to death at the King’s Creek Apartments on June 12, 2021.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office developed information on a suspect, leading to a warrant for Armstead Thursday.

According to NOVFTF, its task force had Armstead in custody in a matter of hours. Armstead was arrested in the 1800 block of Southway St. SW in Massillon.

“The Stark County Sheriff’s Office never gave up on this case and their diligent work led to the suspect being identified,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a press release.

Anyone with information on any wanted fugitive is asked to call NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED or 1-866-492-6833.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Reward money is available.