DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted for a murder charge for an alleged incident from 2016 was arrested by police in Middletown Friday.

Devon Cox was arrested Friday afternoon in the 1700 block of South Breiel Blvd. in Middletown. He is charged with murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault for incidents that allegedly happened in November 2016, according to the Southern District of Ohio United States Marshals Service.



Cox was indicted and wanted by the Fairborn Police Department in 2019. He was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Team with assistance from Xenia, Middletown and Fairborn police, along with several other law enforcement agencies.

According to the release, Cox was taken into custody without incident. He now awaits a court appearance for the charges.