DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man turned himself in to police after he said he shot a woman in her home Monday evening.

According to Dave Duchak, Miami County Sheriff, 58-year-old Brian Mason arrived at the Miamisburg Police Department claiming he had shot a woman in her home.

Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office performed a welfare check at the home on the 11000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road, but no one responded when they arrived. Deputies looked through a window and saw blood inside the home and promptly forced their way in to discover a woman dead. According to Duchack, she appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was identified as 57-year-old Michelle Elliott. Her body will be brought to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

Detectives interviewed Mason and arrested him on a charge of murder. He is now being held at the Miami County Jail.

This case remains under investigation, Duchak said. Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call Miami County detectives at 937-440-3965 or leave an anonymous tip online here.