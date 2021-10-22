GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man facing charges for a wrong-way crash that killed a Wright State University student is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Ronald Myer, 55, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI in connection with the June 24, 2019 crash. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in court in October 2019.

According to authorities, Myer was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-675 in Beavercreek when his black Jaguar X-Type crashed into 23-year-old Paige Patrick’s white Acura SRX shortly before 9 p.m. Patrick, of Vandalia, was killed in the crash.

