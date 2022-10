Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Harrison Township on Wednesday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, around 11:45 a.m. police responded to the scene at 2 Camden Ave. in relation to a stabbing.

Police learned that a woman had cut a man across the face with a knife.

The man was taken to the hospital, however, it is unclear if the woman has been taken into custody at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.