Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries Saturday.

Authorities responded to the 800 block of Neal Avenue just after 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found one person shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause or manner of the shooting has not been made known at this time.

2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information.