COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man they say committed an aggravated robbery at a Kroger on the southwest side, taking a cart full of Red Bull and Tide.

According to CPD, the man went to the Kroger on Georgesville Square Dr. on July 2 at 2:40 p.m. and filled a shopping cart with Red Bull energy drinks and Tide laundry detergent.

As he tried to push the cart out of the store, a manager spotted him and asked for his receipt. He ignored the question and walked into the parking lot looking for his ride, per police.

The suspect left the cart unattended while in the lot and a manager of the Kroger tried to get it back. Shortly after, the man pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and told the manager not to be stupid, per CPD.

Surveillance image of a man Columbus Police say stole a cart full of Red Bull and Tide from a Kroger on July 2, 2022 after threatening a manager with a gun.

The manager backed off and police say the suspect then left the lot in a white Jeep SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Squad at 614-645-4665.