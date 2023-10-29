HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A man was stabbed during an altercation that took place overnight.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called out to the 4200 block of Wenz Court in Harrison Township for a felonious assault. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Deputies arrived on scene to find a man and a woman had gotten into a physical altercation, and the man was stabbed in his lower back. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the man was reportedly stabbed by his child’s mother.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.