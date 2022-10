Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound overnight on Monday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man showed up at Miami Valley Hospital around 1 a.m. on Monday saying he had been shot.

Dispatch said the man claimed he had been shot near Gramont Avenue and Hoover Avenue in Dayton.

There is no word on the man’s condition at this time and a suspect has not been identified.