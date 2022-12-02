Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for video evidence after a man was shot in Springfield on Friday, November 25.

According to the Springfield Police Division, an unidentified suspect shot a man following an argument in Downtown Springfield. Police said the victim was brought to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Over the course of the investigation, police say they have been informed there may be video of the incident.

Anyone who can provide video of the shooting itself, or of the events leading up to it, is asked to call Detective Justin Massie at 937-324-7394 or the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7685