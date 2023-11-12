RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — One man was shot in an incident on Saturday night.

According to the Richmond Police Department, a call came in around 11 p.m. on Nov. 11 in regards to a shooting in the 900 block of North C Street.

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital by personal means. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Officers on scene saw several casings in the area, along with a nearby car that was struck with multiple bullet holes.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond PD at 765-983-7247.