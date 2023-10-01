DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A shooting occurred on Sunday morning, leaving one man injured.

Police were notified at 10:19 a.m. of a shooting that occurred on the morning of Oct. 1. One man was shot in the hand in the 4000 block of Prescott Ave. near North Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton.

No 911 call came in, according to Montgomery County dispatch. Personnel came across the incident while already out and called additional police and medics to respond to the scene.

The number of other people involved and cause is unknown. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.