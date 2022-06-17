MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man who was shot by police following a Miami County police pursuit changed his plea on Friday.

According to court documents, Ty Thomas changed his not guilty plea to guilty in the Miami County Common Pleas Clerk of Courts for charges of felonious assault and failure to comply.

In October 2021, Thomas was shot by three police officers after they responded to an active shooter situation at North Kings Chapel Drive in Troy. Thomas then fled the scene, starting a short pursuit that ended with a crash, Troy Police Department said.

Sergeant Matt Mosier, Officer Laura Blankenship and Officer Alec Sears fired several shots at Thomas. Thomas was transported to the hospital to treat his injuries.

Thomas will be sentenced on August 1.