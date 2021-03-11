Man shot by Dayton Police in 2020 sentenced to over 10 years in prison

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of 50-year-old Shawn Dwayne Keirns, of Dayton, after being convicted on charges connected to an incident that led to him being shot by police in September 2020.

Keirn will serve a sentence of nine to 10-and-a-half years in prison.

On Sept. 24, 2020, Keirn had stolen a gun from a man driving by, who stopped when the suspect flagged him down. He then ran down Wayne Avenue, firing several shots indiscriminately, even at motorists

Officers ordered Keirn several times to drop his weapon before shots were fired. According to court documents, instead of complying with police he pointed the gun at an officer and “even adjusted his aim.”

Court documents indicate that the officer then fired his weapon, immediately rendering first aid to Keirn.

“Thankfully, the only person who was injured was the defendant and not any innocent bystanders or officers. This was an extremely dangerous situation, caused by the defendant, that could very easily have turned deadly,” said Heck.