NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – Police in North Olmsted say a man who drew a weapon at Starbucks and shot at officers while trying to make his escape is in custody.

It happened Monday around 8 a.m. at the Starbucks at 272178 Lorain Road.

According to a press release, the man walked in armed and told people to get on the ground. Police did not say if he robbed the store. The suspect left on foot as officers arrived on the scene.

An officer caught up with him at Dover Road and Brookpark Extension. Police say the suspect fired shots at the officer and then got in a car as the officer began firing back.

The suspect led officers on a pursuit, before eventually stopping at a home on Kingston Circle.

According to the release, the man again shot at officers who also returned fire.

Officers with North Olmsted and Westlake police made the arrest. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.

North Olmsted police did not say if the suspect was shot.