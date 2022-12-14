Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who is serving a life prison sentence for the murder of his great-uncle in Warren eight years ago is now accused of killing his cellmate.

Marcus Honsaker, 34, is facing charges of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence following an indictment returned Monday in Wayne County.

According to the indictment, the crime happened on May 11.

Prosecutors say Honsaker strangled his cellmate, Anthony Purk, with a torn piece of bedsheet at the Warren Correctional Institution in Lebanon, Ohio. Corrections officers later found the victim. According to prosecutors, Honsaker then tried to flush the bedsheet down the toilet.

Prosecutors wouldn’t release further information, saying only that it happened after an incident in the cell.

Purk, 35, was serving 10 years to life in prison following a rape conviction in Champaign County in 2005.

Honsaker is serving a life sentence following his conviction for stabbing 71-year-old Donald Giovannone several times at his great-uncle’s Atlantic Street home in November of 2014. He pleaded guilty to an amended indictment in 2015 in exchange for the removal of the death penalty.

Honsaker is now being held at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown, according to Ohio Bureau of Prisons records.