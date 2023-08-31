Previous coverage above: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in child abuse case

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has received his prison sentence in relation to a child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl in April.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Richard King has been sentenced to two years in prison in addition to parole sanctions for an incident of child abuse that occurred on April 4.

On May 12, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted King on 3rd- and 5th-degree felony charges, including one count of strangulation and one count of assault.

The sheriff’s office reported that at the time of the incident, King had active parole warrants relating to felony domestic violence and abduction convictions. They also noted that the alleged assault took place on the same day that Ohio’s strangulation law went into effect.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations and R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched for King and even asked the public for information on his whereabouts.

On May 24, King was located and arrested.

In court on Aug. 15, King pled guilty to one count of strangulation (substantial risk of serious harm) — a felony of the 3rd degree. He received his prison sentence on Aug. 31.

“Today’s sentencing of Richard King is deeply meaningful for our department and community, especially as this assault happened on the very day Ohio’s strangulation law came into effect,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

“It reinforces our commitment to ensuring the well-being of our community — especially those who are most vulnerable.”