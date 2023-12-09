DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been sentenced to four years in prison after assaulting Dayton police officers following a road rage incident in July.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Dakoldes Turner was sentenced to 52 months in prison, along with orders to pay restitution and suspend his driver’s license for three years.

On July 26, Dayton PD was sent out to US-35 on reports of a vehicle that had fired multiple rounds at another vehicle during a traffic altercation.

Police located the vehicle, but when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Police followed the vehicle to the defendant’s house, where he got out of the vehicle and charged at the officers.

Turner was convicted on multiple charges including aggravated assault, failure to comply, obstructing official business, and assault on a police officer.