DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was sentenced to prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing a woman in June of 2021.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr., 34-year-old Terrance Butler was convicted of shooting 24-year-old Mizette Printup on June 15, 2021.

A police investigation determined that Butler and another man were fighting on the 500 block of Notre Dame Avenue when the man got into a car with two passengers and attempted to drive away. As the man drove, Printup and another woman were trying to catch up to the vehicle and get in.

Police said Butler fired multiple rounds at the car, hitting both the car and Printup. She died of her injuries five days later.

On February 23, 2023, Butler was found guilty of the following charges:

– Two counts of Murder

– One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

– Six counts of Felonious Assault

– Five counts of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near a Public Roadway

– Three counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability

All of the counts except for Having Weapons Under Disability included 3‐year Firearm Specifications. Those counts also included 54‐month Firearm Specifications as the defendant had been previously convicted of a firearm specification.

He was sentenced to a total of 27 years to life in prison on Tuesday, March 21.