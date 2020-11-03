Man sentenced to over 55 years in prison for kidnapping, robbing Miamisburg resident

Billy Joe Farra has been sentenced to a range of 55 to 60.5 years in prison. (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced sentencing for Billy Joe Farra, 35, who was convicted on all counts associated with the kidnapping, assault and robbery of an elderly Miamisburg man who was discovered at a waste facility in Dayton.

Farra has been sentenced to a range of 55 to 60.5 years in prison for his role in kidnapping a 85-year-old man, stealing his car, assaulting and forcing him provide his ATM PIN and then proceeding to steal funds from the victims account.

The victim was then bound and placed inside the trunk of his car, which was then dropped off at a Rumpke waste facility. He was able to escape the trunk and later identify one of the suspects.

After a bench trial on Oct. 2, the judge found the defendant guilty as charged for:

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

Two counts of Aggravated Burglary

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Kidnapping

One count of Grand Theft of a motor vehicle

One count of Grand Theft of a firearm

One count of Misuse of a Credit Card

Farra was indicted along with Jessica Boomershine, 42, who’s trial begins on Monday, Nov. 16.