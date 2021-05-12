Man sentenced to over 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old

SUGARCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes announced the sentencing of a man found guilty of one count of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Michael Berger, 41, was sentenced to 16 to 21 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old.

Prosecutors said he befriended the parents of the 6-year-old and moved in with the family. After a month of living there, the parents found out from their child that he had engaged in “numerous acts of sexual activity” with the 6-year-old.

“This successful prosecution was the result of excellent police work by Det. Lesley Stayer of the Sugarcreek Township Police Department and the commitment and diligence of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michele Henne. Victim Advocates Amanda Opicka and Rebecca Walsh also played critical roles. Due to their efforts, a dangerous sex offender is off the streets and behind bars,” said Hayes.

Once released, Berger will be on post-release control supervision for five years. He will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender, which according to the prosecutors, requires community notification and in person verification every 90 days for the rest of his life.