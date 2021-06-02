Man sentenced to over 14 years for 4 counts of rape

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes announced the guilty plea and sentencing of a man who raped four women while enrolled at Wright State University.

Zachary J. Turner, 29, pled guilty to four counts of rape and was sentenced to between 14 to 19-and-a-half mandatory years in prison.

While living on-campus in October 2020, prosecutors say he raped three women — a later investigation uncovered a fourth victim — all of which reported the use of physical restraints and threats of violence.

“It took a great deal of courage for these victims to come forward, and Turner would not be going to prison were it not for that courage,” said Hayes.

Turner is required to serve a minimum 14 years in prison. Once released, he will serve five years of post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender every 90 days for the rest of his life.