DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2020 murder that occurred in Germantown.

Christopher Debord, 27, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 41.5 to 47 years prison, after being convicted on counts related to the robbery and fatal shooting of 29‐year‐old Joshua Shortt inside his Germantown residence, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

On Feb. 15, 2020, Germantown police officers were dispatched on a report of a deceased man in his home in the 300th block of N. Main Street in Germantown. The victim’s mother had discovered the victim in the basement of the home. Upon arrival, the officers located the body of the victim, identified as Joshua Shortt. An autopsy revealed the victim died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s vehicle and other items were missing, the release states.

Dayton Police located the victim’s vehicle at the Clark Gas station in the 3400 block of E. Third Street. Video surveillance and other evidence identified the defendant as the person who robbed and fatally shot the victim.

On May 2, 2022, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for 17 felony

counts, including Aggravated Murder, Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary,

Felonious Assault, Tampering with Evidence, and Grand Theft of a motor vehicle, the release states.

On Dec. 1, 2022, after a trial, the jury returned verdicts of guilty as charged on all counts and specifications. A separate bench trial was held on a count of Having Weapons Under Disability, for which the defendant was also found guilty as charged.