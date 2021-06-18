Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting of 18-year-old

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of a 32-year-old Clairsville man who fatally shot a teenager during a robbery attempt.

Chaz Gillian was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted on multiple counts for shooting and killing 18-year-old Noah Kinser in his Miamisburg apartment.

On Dec. 30, 2018, Gillian and three other armed men entered Kinser’s apartment with intent to commit robbery. According to prosecutors, during the robbery shots were fired and two teenagers were struck. One of them was Kinser, who later died from his injuries.

The other teen, who survived, was 14-years-old at the time. She was shot in the hand, through the face and in her chest.

The jury found Gillian guilty as charged on all six counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglar, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of possession of criminal tools.

After his trial Friday, he was also found guilty of having weapons while under disability for a prior violent offense and drug offense.

Gillian was sentenced to a term of life in prison, and will not be eligible for consideration of

parole until he has served at least 30 years.

The case against the three co‐defendants is pending.