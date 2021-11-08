DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 22-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for shooting two people at a gas station in Kettering.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said Ja’Leel Brooks, of Trotwood, was sentenced after being convicted of the shooting of two people, one fatally, on March 27, 2021 in Kettering.

Heck said on the evening of the shooting, Kettering Police officers were inside the BP gas station on Smithville Road on an unrelated matter when they heard several gunshots in the parking lot. An investigation found that Brooks was a backseat passenger in a vehicle in the gas station lot. After an argument, Brooks exited the vehicle and fired numerous rounds, striking driver, 21‐year‐old Anthony Gray Jr., of Dayton, several times.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. A second shooting victim, a backseat passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the leg but survived the shooting. Brooks was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

On April 6, 2021, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Brooks for counts of murder and felonious assault, all with three‐year firearm specifications.

Brooks pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of felonious assault on Monday, Nov. 8. Heck said he was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served at least 18 years. He was also ordered to pay nearly $10,000 in restitution.