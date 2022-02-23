DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Columbus, Ohio man was sentenced for his role in several home invasions that took place in the Dayton-area.

Kieran Furness, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for conspiring to violate the Hobbs Act with four other people, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney Southern District of Ohio

According to the release, during January 2019, Furness and others forced entry into various residences in Dayton, Trotwood and Harrison Township. While inside the homes, the suspects bound up the ankles and wrists of adult and child occupants, forcing them to lie face down on the floor and brandishing firearms towards them.

Parker said according to court documents, the suspects conspired to commit at least four home invasions of Dayton-area drug dealers. They allegedly took part in armed robberies of purported drug dealers to steal their illicit drug inventories and cash from prior drug dealing. Parker said they also stole vehicles, jewelry, clothing, shoes and firearms.

Furness was the final person to be sentenced in the case. The other suspects received the following prison sentences:

Dreshaun Alexander Thomas – 97 months

William Anthony-Lee Baylor – 72 months

James Ralph Jackson III – 60 months

Eric Sterling Brown II – 48 months