Man indicted in shooting death of 24-year-old Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a man charged in the shooting death of 24-year-old Mizette Printup on June 15.

Terrance Vonjur Butler, 32, was arrested following an incident between him and another man that escalated to him shooting Printup on Notre Dame Avenue. According to police, Printup and another woman were trying to catch up to a vehicle driving away, when Butler shot multiple times at the vehicle and the surrounding area.

Printup died five days later from her injuries. The coroner has not determined the cause and manner of her death at this time.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Butler for:

Two counts of Murder

One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Six counts of Felonious Assault

Five counts of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near a Public Roadway

Three counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability

Those counts also have 54-month firearm specifications due to Butler having a pervious conviction with a firearm specification.

Butler will be arraigned on Tuesday, June 29, at 8:30 a.m.