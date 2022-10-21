Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted in the death of a pregnant woman in Warren was sentenced Friday.

Kemari James was sentenced to 32 years to life behind bars in the death of La`Nesha Workman. She was found dead in 2020 of an apparent gunshot wound inside her home on Ogden Avenue in Warren.

Her two children were also found inside.

James was found guilty Oct. 6. in Workman’s murder and the attempted murder of Andre Haynes, along with charges of escape and having weapons under disability.

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker said James meant to shoot Haynes but missed. A few weeks later, he was arrested by marshals in Baltimore.