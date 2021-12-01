GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 31-year-old man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for an overdose death in Xenia Township.

Christopher Jones pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years in prison, according to a release from Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes

Hayes said on June 20, 2018, Greene County deputies went to the 1900 block of Hook Road where they found Bethany Scott unresponsive in her bedroom with drug paraphernalia nearby. Medical personnel believed Scott was suffering from a drug overdose and immediately started to administer medical assistance. She was taken to Greene Memorial Hospital and later to Kettering Medical Center. Scott never regained consciousness and died two days later on June 22, 2018.

Jones was linked to her death when case detectives found Facebook messages showing evidence that Jones sold drugs to Scott on June 20, 2018.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes said, “Drug dealers do not care what they sell or what happens to the people they sell to. The struggle of addiction exposes many people in our society to what, essentially, amounts to Russian roulette. Christopher Jones deserves to be behind bars.”