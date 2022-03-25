DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was sentenced for the shooting death of a 19-year-old outside a hotel in Butler Township.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said 21-year-old Da’jahnn Alexander was sentenced to 23 years in prison for the death of Jermaine Lewis on October 9, 2020.

Heck said on Friday, October 9, 2020, Butler Township police were called to the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane on reports of gunshots. When police arrived, they found Lewis who had been shot multiple times. Lewis was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.

An investigation later found that Alexander, while seated in the backseat of a vehicle, had shot Lewis multiple times while he was standing outside the vehicle.

Alexander was indicted on March 9, 2021. He pleaded guilty in January 2022 to involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and bribery.

Alexander will not be eligible for early release, according to Heck.