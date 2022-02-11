DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a crime spree that covered multiple cities.

According to David Fornshell, Warren County Prosecuting Attorney, 25-year-old Byron Finklea, Jr. lead Ohio State highway patrol on a chase through several cities, including Monroe, Lebanon, Mason and West Chester.

During this pursuit, Finklea not only drove at speeds upward of 110 mph but also carjacked two other cars, the first of which held two kids under 11 years old. The release said both children were dropped off in separate locations.

Finklea then stole the second vehicle from several teenagers, the release said, threatening them with a firearm before once again driving off at high speeds. OSP was forced to give up the chase for safety reasons as Finklea fled northbound on I-75.

Finklea was later arrested by the OSP Special Response Team in Dayton.

Finklea was convicted of the following:

One count of Robbery

Two counts of Kidnapping

One count of Failure to Comply with a Police Officer

One count of Aggravated Robbery with a Firearm

One count of Endangering Children

Finklea was then sentenced to 18-20 years in prison, after which he must register as a violent offender for 10 years. His driver’s license has also been suspended for 20 years.