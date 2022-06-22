MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A fiery crash on I-75 in Moraine led to a wild incident with the driver pointing a gun at people, demanding a ride.

According to the Moraine Police Department, the call for a crash on I-75 at mile marker 48 came in at 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the car hit the southbound median barrier and spun out into the northbound lanes. The car caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

The driver left the vehicle and fled on foot. Police said he began pointing a gun at other drivers, asking to be taken somewhere, but no one took him. He continued to run and was eventually found under the Main Street bridge on I-75.

Police reported that the man left his firearm and a backpack in the bushes. Police recovered the firearm which turned out to be an airsoft gun and they also found a machete.

The man was taken to the hospital but will be taken to jail upon his release.

The I-75 northbound lanes were shut down at the South Dixie Drive exit but they have since reopened.

Moraine PD reported that the man had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.