MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man indicted for allegedly shooting a Dayton Police officer entered a plea Tuesday.

Antwyane Lowe pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning, according Judge Michael Krumholtz’s bailiff.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said Lowe was approached by Officer Thadeu Holloway Holloway on Sept. 21 after a Dollar General contacted police about a man using counterfeit bills. When the officer approached Lowe and asked him to talk, he punched the officer in the head.

Holloway tased Lowe and told him to put his hands behind his back. Heck said Lowe didn’t comply and instead pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot once at the officer, hitting him on the left side of his head. The officer fell to the ground and returned fire, hitting Lowe three times.

The Montgomery County Grandy Jury indicted Lowe on Sep. 30 for:

One count of felonious assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon

One count of felonious assault on a police officer causing serious harm

One count of assault on a police officer

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One county of having weapons while under disability — prior offense of violence

One count of possession of cocaine

Lowe’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 18 at 9:30 a.m.