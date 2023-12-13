PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A plea has been entered in the case of the man accused in connection to a fatal Preble County fire.

According to Preble County Common Pleas Court records, 24-year-old Anthony W. Luker Jr. pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Luker is charged with reckless homicide, having weapons while under disability and grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance.

He is charged in connection to a deadly trailer fire in September in New Paris. Kenneth Doolin was found dead inside of the trailer while crews extinguished the fire.

It is reported that Luker allegedly fled the scene of the fire and was arrested in Wayne County, Indiana. He was later extradited from Indiana back to Preble County.

He remains in custody at the Preble County Jail.