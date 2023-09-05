DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to possessing a gun in the parking lot of a local middle school in May.

Jacob Ruff, Jr., 19, admitted he possessed a firearm on the grounds of Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

On May 12, Dayton police officers responded to a shots-fired call in the parking lot of the school.

Ballistics evidence was collected from the scene and sent to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, according to court documents. Security footage of the school connected Ruff to the crime.

Ruff was arrested on May 31 after fleeing from law enforcement at the site of a loud block party in a public roadway. Officers then discovered a gun in his fanny pack, the release states.

An investigation revealed the shell casings matched the shell casings collected at Edwin Joel Brown Middle School.

Ruff was federally charged in June.