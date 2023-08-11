LAURA, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of setting a deadly house fire in Miami County will not be standing trial.

Seth Johnson, 24, entered a plea of guilty during the week of Aug. 7. The guilty plea Johnson made is for charges of aggravated murder, aggravated arson and the assault on a police officer.

Johnson is accused of setting fire to a house in the Miami County village of Laura. 2 NEWS previously reported that when crews arrived at the scene in the 100 block of Pike Street in Laura, the house was reportedly fully engulfed in flames.

The trial was set to begin next week, but Johnson will now appear for sentencing in court on Tuesday, Sept. 19. According to the plea deal, Johnson has agreed to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say Johnson deliberately set off an explosion that left 58-year-old Jack Noble with severe burns in February. Noble died two weeks following the fire.