Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man was convicted of charges after police say he was found naked in the middle of a Liberty motel lobby.

Police said 47-year-old Robert Cherry was completely nude when they confronted him at a motel on Motor Inn Drive last Thursday.

When questioned, Cherry told police that he “got bugs on me” and was washing his clothes, according to a police report.

Police said Cherry’s clothes were in the washing machine, however, the machine wasn’t turned on. Police said they asked Cherry if he had other clothes to wear while his clothes were in the wash, but Cherry responded that he didn’t have a key to get into his motel room.

Officers then questioned Cherry as to where he was staying to which he replied a room on the second floor of the motel, the report stated.

Police said they spoke to a manager who reported that no rooms were being rented on the second floor and that Cherry has attempted to rent a room there before but was turned down and asked to leave on multiple occasions.

According to the report, Cherry then admitted that he probably didn’t have permission to be in the room but said he went in after the door opened.

Police took Cherry to the Trumbull County Jail on charges of public indecency, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

According to court records, Cherry was found guilty of disorderly conduct and public indecency charges, and the criminal trespass charge was dismissed. He was ordered to stay out of the motel, and all motels in Liberty Township, and must serve an additional 13 days in jail.