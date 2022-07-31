SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Sidney on Sunday.

A man was reportedly shot after attempting to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. As of right now, it is unconfirmed who shot the man. The man died of his injuries on the scene.

The shooting occurred on the 2900 block of North Kuther Road at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing the gunshot.

The identities of the individuals have not yet been released.

