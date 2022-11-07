Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed in a Springfield shooting Sunday night.

According to Springfield Dispatch, officers were called to the 100 block of Willis Avenue just after 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim, 64-year-old Kevin Votaw, had been shot and killed in the living room of his home.

At this time, authorities say police took a suspect in custody. This incident remains under investigation.

No charges have been announced at this time.

