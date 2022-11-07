SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed in a Springfield shooting Sunday night.
According to Springfield Dispatch, officers were called to the 100 block of Willis Avenue just after 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim, 64-year-old Kevin Votaw, had been shot and killed in the living room of his home.
At this time, authorities say police took a suspect in custody. This incident remains under investigation.
No charges have been announced at this time.
