DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man who died after a shooting on Oxford Avenue has been identified.

Just after midnight on Monday, Feb. 20, officers were called to the 2700 block of Oxford Avenue on report of a shooting.

A 911 caller reported that two men were arguing just before the shooting happened.

“They were arguing and fighting, and he just opened up, fired and shot him,” said the caller.

Upon arrival, Dayton police officers found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead after medics arrived and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has since identified him as 38-year-old Al Jaheem Brown of Dayton.

No suspects are in custody at this time, but police believe this was a targeted attack.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Dayton Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.