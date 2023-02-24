Prior coverage above: Man dead after Dayton shooting; Suspect in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man who was killed in a shooting in Dayton on Wednesday has been identified.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to Shaftesbury Drive on the report of a shooting around midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has since identified him as 35-year-old Lafeon Hamilton of Dayton.

The suspect, identified by police as a 33-year-old Black male, fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Dayton police reported that with the help of automated license plate reader technology, the suspect was located and officers were able to stop him with tire deflation devices.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he is facing murder charges.