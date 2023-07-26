DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting on Saturday, July 22.

According to Lt. Steven Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2900 block of Lakeridge Court on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 42-year-old Graylon Russell injured. Medics brought Russell to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, no suspects have been arrested. Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call a detective at 937-333-1232 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 937-222-STOP (7867). You can also submit a tip online here.