DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, who was already inside the business attempting to steal items. The resident fired shots at Swain, striking him. Swain then fled the scene.

Swain then drove to a Dayton home before he was brought to a local hospital where he later died.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with burglary.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.