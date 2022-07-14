HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who authorities say started a new life in Ohio after killing his wife and daughter in 1995 has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for his daughter’s murder.

A judge in New Britain, Connecticut, sentenced 78-year-old Robert Honsch on Wednesday.

Honsch was convicted of murdering his 17-year-old daughter when they lived in a New York suburb. The daughter’s body was found behind a strip mall in New Britain.

Honsch is already serving a life sentence for killing his wife, whose body was found in Massachusetts.

Despite several rounds of DNA testing, the victims remained unidentified until a woman contacted New York police in 2014 looking for relatives.