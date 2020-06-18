Man jailed after Miamisburg stabbing

Police in Miamisburg said one man was hurt during an alteration at Good Time Charlie’s in Miamisburg Wednesday night. (WDTN Photo)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is in jail and faces charges after a stabbing in Miamisburg.

Miamisburg Police said in a release officers were called to a scene on South Main Street around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 on the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition. Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators later identified the suspect as a 27-year-old man. The suspect was later found and arrested after an interview. The suspect is now in the Montgomery County Jail. He has not been formally charged.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have additional information to provide, to contact Detective N. Bell at the Miamisburg Police Department, 937-847-6674.